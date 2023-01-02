Children will build a brighter BD: Zakir

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Sunday said today's children will build a brighter Bangladesh with the inspiration of how new textbooks make children happy, energetic and motivated.

"New textbooks are like a gift to children. New textbooks fascinate and amuse them, while the smell of the new books excites children. Pages of new books make them curious," he said while speaking at a function of 'Textbook Distribution Festival-2023' organised by the Directorate of Primary Education at Dhaka University Central Playground here.

Speaking as the chief guest, Zakir said under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, cent per cent new textbooks have been distributing free of cost among primary level students since the academic year 2010, bearing the emotion of children.

Chaired by Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed, the function was addressed, among others, by chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Advocate Mostafizur Rahman and director general of the Directorate of Primary Education Shah Rezwan Hayat, a PID handout said. -BSS











