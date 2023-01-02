

Rickety kitchen market enters a new year



Back in late August last year, we breathed a sigh of relief when the government fixed prices of 7 specific kitchen essentials to be sold at government fixed prices - which were rice, wheat, flour, refined sugar, edible oil, lentils and onions. But the attempt had markedly failed. In addition, the government decision to fix the commodities� price itself instead of the Tariff Commission was another reminder of the extent of mismanagement and chaos our country�s kitchen markets are gripped with.



However, prices of almost all kitchen essentials remain high. Moreover, prices of rice, lentils, oil, flour and sugar have unexpectedly shot up. Even though the government fixed the price of edible oil and sugar, but the move failed to make an impact.



Egg prices also broke all-time records. Inflation has been around 10 per cent. In other words, prices of kitchen essentials continue to affect common people in the New Year.

Flour prices have almost doubled within a span of a year. In December 2021, the market price of this daily essential was Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg. And in one year, it increased and the price stood at Tk 75 to Tk 80. Meaning - the price of the product has increased by more than double in one year. Apart from this, the price of loose flour has increased by 74 per cent. A year ago, the price of loose flour was Tk 38, now it has increased to Tk 65. As a result, buyers are breathing heavily while buying flour.

Unquestionably , common people are turning increasingly desperate to get OMS (Open Market Sales) daily essentials supplied by the TCB (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) since they are available at slightly lower prices than the market price. Then again, TCB sponsored OMS products only reach a fraction of common consumers since area coverage and quantity of products are fairly limited.



To finish with, with people�s source of income squeezed against the backdrop of a war-cum-pandemic reality - such immoral price hike in commodities is not only unacceptable but also a culpable crime that rightly calls forth exemplary legal actions.



We believe government�s last year�s commitment for taking legal action against traders and retailers charging extra price for commodities against government fixed prices will be translated into action. From the recent instance of dealing with chaotic egg market, it can be said that with government�s goodwill, it is not impossible at all to bring daily essential prices under control.

















