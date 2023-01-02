Video
Job crisis awaits new graduates

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Dear Sir

Bangladesh, as a developing country; has a significant proportion of its population that is unemployed or not even self-employed.

Furthermore, many recent graduates are unemployed now. The world is currently experiencing a difficult period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which would increase the number of educated unemployed in developing countries like Bangladesh.


The majority of people do not have permanent jobs, graduates are unable to get good jobs. If policymakers do not intervene, there would be a terrifying situation in the Bangladesh job market in the next 5-10 years. Reviewing current circumstances, youth must have to develop their own sectors otherwise they will not survive in this competitive world.

According to a recent survey, around 62% of those who are unemployed are from departments other than business administration. That means, at least one department generates undergraduate and postgraduate and has demand for jobs in the market.

According to a collaborative survey, 57% of female graduates and 42% of male graduates prefer government positions over private jobs because of job security and other benefits. It would have been preferable if these students had been given the chance to pursue vocational and technical education, which would have prepared them for jobs in a variety of sectors and services.


Policymakers should immediately take initiatives to assure that universities provide necessary training rather than focusing solely on education and degrees and encourage employees to work in different sectors to put their skills to good use.


Sabila Hasan
North South University


