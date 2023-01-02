

Road accidents turning into an epidemic



Bangladesh Passengers' Welfare Association reported that in November this year, 643 people were killed and 826 were injured in 586 road accidents throughout the country while this number was less in September (the total number of fatalities was about 476, and injured 407 people in 407 road accidents across Bangladesh).



Of the involved vehicles in the accidents, motorcycles were 30.47%, trucks-pickup-covered vans and lorries were 25.37%, 11.81% were buses, 13.88% battery-powered rickshaws, and easy bikes, another 9.50% recorded as Nachimans-Karimons, 6.72% cars-jeeps-microbuses and rest 2.66% CNG-powered auto-rickshaws.



Various leading courses are responsible for this increase in road accidents and fatalities. The reasons include reckless driving, overtaking, excessive speeding, overloading, breaking the law, engaging in dangerous competition, careless bike riding, using drugs or alcohol, continuing to drive without stopping for an extended time, incompetent driving, improper design, and construction of the road, lack of road maintenance, lack of execution of traffic laws and regulations, and a lack of awareness among the public. World Bank report pointed out that a high percentage of road accidents in Bangladesh happened due to few investments in systematic, sustained, and targeted road safety programs. This report also added poor control mechanisms in issuing driving licenses, road permits, and non-implementation of traffic laws. Therefore, more than 50 percent of divers had no valid license, even had no proper basic training that could save thousands of innocent lives.



To check this road accident, the government passed the Road and Transport Act in 2018. It included several measures such as fixing a minimum age for professional drivers and working hours, an emergency helpline to inform mishaps, diving licenses, and so on. In spite of this existing law, there is widespread skepticism among experts and many people over the actual change on the ground. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) reports that the country has 3.4 million registered vehicles. While The agency only issued 1.92 million licenses, meaning more than a million unauthorized drivers. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority estimates that 4.5 million vehicles will be registered up until September 2020.



Most of the victims of road accidents are earning people. this has a bad impact on the national economy. The Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) found that the incurred losses were BDT 1090 billion in the last three years. Just only in 2020, the estimated cost of road accident was around 4,118 $ million (BDT 35,001 crore) which constitute 1.3% of the total GDP (Gross Domestic Products) of Bangladesh. On the contrary, the socio-economic loss of the victim�s family as well as medical expenditure, the total loss was Tk 380.44 billion, which is equivalent to 1.44 percent of the total GDP of the country. Md Hadiuzzaman, director of ARI, said that by calculating the financial loss caused by traffic accidents, it has been seen that if the number of fatalities could be reduced by 70%, it would be possible to build a Padma bridge each year.



Now it is time to take comprehensive steps to address road safety. Government can make the roads safe by maintaining, repairing, and modernizing them; placing skilled dividers on national highways, disseminating information on driving and road safety through the media; and enforcing severe penalties for breaking traffic regulations. Moreover, increasing public awareness, emphasizing and prioritizing road safety in national policy, and strictly implementing traffic laws would help to minimize the number of road accident death and injuries in Bangladesh.

- Semonara Akter Student, Comilla University

















