

May the new year be celebrated in the atmosphere of a wholesome culture



Optimistic people hope that the New Year will bring endless joy in everyone's life by overcoming all the stagnation prevailing in the society. However, the article focuses on the English New Year celebration, it is pertinent to mention that the English Year is not an invention of the English nation, nor is the English New Year. It is the Christian or Gregorian New Year. In 1752 the English adopted January 1 as the New Year. Earlier in Venice in 1522, January 1 was adopted as the New Year. From that point of view, January 1 cannot be the English New Year in any way. Moreover, according to historical data, Julius Caesar first introduced the New Year festival on January 1 in 46 BC. However, January 1 was fixed as New Year's Day after the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in 1582. In the course of history, today the Gregorian calendar continues to be called the English calendar. Come what may, the people of Bangladesh celebrate the Bengali New Year with heart-felt joy. There is no rowdiness and frenzy of drunkenness among the general public.



On the other hand, our young generation participates in the celebration of 'Thirty First Night� in line with internationalism. On this night, many people especially the young generation were overwhelmed by the flood of obscenity-nudity and orgy almost all over the world. However, celebrating New Year has nothing to do with human welfare. It has no philosophical and ethical basis. There are many superstitions in different countries. Even in this era of extreme excellence of technology and science, people could not come out from there. However, no matter how many superstitions there are, the irreparable loss of life and property caused by the reckless frenzy in the name of English New Year celebrations in the present world may not happen in the public life of those countries.



Yet, it is being carried out with great enthusiasm. The New Year festival must be celebrated because it is one's cultural right. But it must have human values and moral practices. One thing our young generation must remember is that New Year celebrations can include various cultural events in our society which we call healthy entertainment. However, some activities other than wholesome entertainment such as displaying almost naked body in the name of beauty, night drinking and dancing in elite area clubs, bursting of firecrackers etc. may not be desirable.In this case, doing what is customary in the society like wearing new clothes according to one's ability, arranging food according to taste, exchanging greetings with each other, giving gifts to relatives and friends etc. can involve many other pleasures which are not socially reprehensible.



However, to celebrate the festival of 'Thirty First Night', the young people who go out to enjoy this night's event for the sake of temporary pleasure have to face various physical abuses. Almost every year there are violent incidents like rape around the Thirty First Night celebrations. Many may remember that on the night of December 31, 1999, while celebrating Thirty Fast Night, a young girl named Shaun Akhter Bandhan was the victim of a scandal which caused a storm of condemnation across the country. As members of the global village called Earth, we need to get to know people from different cultures abroad. Rather, it is also a part of education. It is true that there is nothing wrong with imitating or following someone. However, it should be remembered that what is being followed is not beyond the bounds of bad culture or how much welfare lies in it for oneself and the society. We should be careful not to sell our own cultural heritage and individuality by celebrating festivals. It is said that to destroy a nation, the first thing to do is to destroy its cultural heritage.



For the last few years in our country, it is seen that our young society is indulging in bad culture in the name of foreign culture and it is increasing day by day. Its rampant aggression must be stopped. If not, our own thousands of years of cherished culture the tradition will soon disappear. Apart from that, the rate at which immoral activities have increased among people in society today is largely due to bad cultural infatuation. The healthy cultural diversity that exists in the countries of the world may be a great contribution of nature. As children of nature, people are happy by enriching themselves in cultural exchange in mutual interaction. People who are negative with their thinking and consciousness have always rejected it. Festivals of other countries may not suit our culture. So that people do not lose interest in our own festival due to the negative influence of foreign culture, we must think about it. Therefore, foreign festivals that are different, negative and conflicting with our culture should be rejected and the countrymen should be made aware of its consequences.



Let's present our own cultural heritage to the world, which has thousands of years of tradition and taste of unbridled happiness. It must be remembered that on the eve of the upcoming thirty-first night, I would like to remind the conscientious people of our country that your beloved child, indulged in uncultured practices, will go astray and eventually become poisonous to you. Therefore, it is our pledge not to practice foreign culture for the sake of our own future and above all the welfare of the country. It is hoped that instead of the practice of bad culture that tempts the youth to commit various misdeeds; this New Year's message should be an inspired appeal to develop a healthy culture. Happy New Year. May the New Year 2023 dawn with new glory.



Md Azgar Ali, researcher and columnist



















