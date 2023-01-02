A Year in retrospect: Bangladesh's economic resilience inspires awe

Bangladesh's economy is booming, while the world economy is afflicted with an unprecedented economic crisis. The government's prudent measures coupled with the crisis steering have sailed Bangladesh past the economic tempest induced by Covid-19 and subsequent crises.



What accounts for the astounding resilience of Bangladesh, even when the global economy is reeling under a straining burden? This is a striking question that frequently bogged the economist. Bangladesh's economy has been branded as a "surprise", owing to the meteoric rise of the economy from the abyss of underdevelopment to become one of the most prosperous countries in South Asia. Some observers had gone to the extent of terming Bangladesh a "basket-case", lamenting the perceived lack of potential of the country. Others had likened Bangladesh to a "development test case", indicating that the likelihood of Bangladesh's success is abysmal and if it does, it will constitute a puzzling case in the development project.



Confounding the gloomy forecasts of economists, Bangladeshs economy has made tremendous strides in the past decade. While western economists were once dismissive of Bangladesh's economic potential, now the western commentators waxed laurels on Bangladeshs achievement. Although the economic and development theory presages an inevitable stagnation of the developing economies at a certain stage, Bangladesh's economic growth appears boundless and defied the myriad axioms of economics textbooks.



The question remains, however, as to what factors catapulted Bangladesh's astounding economic growth.



Firstly, Bangladesh's ascent was bolstered by the government's prudent policies. The prudence of economic policies proved critical in contributing to the undiminished economic growth of the economy. Both in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the economy was plagued by longstanding mismanagement, lurching from one crisis to another, and crumbling under the weight of its pressures. In contrast, prudent economic management, steered by the spirit of development, undergirded the exemplary economic rise of Bangladesh, and the lack of this prudence precipitated a crisis in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



Secondly, the crisis management policies of the government remained clinical in surmounting the economic impasse. The government deftly maneuvered amidst a time of interlocking global crises: fallouts of Covid-19, ballooning inflation, and ripples of the Ukraine-Russia war. Crisis management remains exemplary and can be emulated in other countries facing a similar crisis.



In fact, amongst the countries that crumbled under the strains of overbearing economic crisis, there were no standard procedures for the management of the economic crisis. For example, the economic management in Sri Lanka was mired in a set of flawed economic nostrums, that exacerbated the economic woes rather than fixing the crisis. The crisis also stemmed from the inept policies and whims and caprices of the policymakers. In contrast, Bangladesh's economic policies were steeped in reasoned economic calculus.



Thirdly, longstanding political stability and certainty cemented the growth momentum in Bangladesh. The stable political environment allowed the country to maintain growth momentum. The political stability in the past decade was the fundamental catalyst that spurred growth and development in Bangladesh.



In contrast, the fractious political environment in Pakistan and Sri Lanka had hamstrung economic growth and hurtled the country further into the pits of crisis. The protracted political crisis in Sri Lanka had made room for rampant corruption and to thrive and fomented violence. These structural factors had impeded development in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while in terms of Bangladesh the structural stability facilitated economic development and growth.



Moreover, the development surprise of Bangladesh is underpinned by long-term structural stability. While other countries were plagued by political disharmony and spiraled into crisis after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh's economy remained robust and warded off sporadic hiccups, and elevate itself from the morass. This resilience is evident, as other countries were frazzled under the burden of a string of crises, Bangladesh's economy remains robust registering positive economic growth of 4% in the fiscal year 2020-21.



Besides, the crisis-steering of the Bangladesh government had been exemplary. A cocktail of crises -- destabilizing Ukraine war, a strong dollar, galloping inflation rates, and recessionary speculation -- had painted a bleak and hostile economic environment in the western countries. Likewise, Bangladesh also confronted a litany of grave macroeconomic challenges arising from galloping inflation, the balance of payment pressure resulting in foreign currency deficit, and loss of reserves. Fiscal pressure ran rampant, manifested in revenue constraints and escalating fiscal deficits. These macroeconomic imbalances required deft management to restore long-term economic management.



The policymakers of Bangladesh followed suit and undertook a series of measures to stabilize the situation e.g., the imposition of trade tariffs and import controls to curtail imports, subsidization of fertilizers and energy products to stem inflation, and the social protection and development budget was slashed to address the budget deficit. Although these measures had evoked occasional public backlash, however government stick to prudent macroeconomic maneuvering despite incurring ill-judged backlash from the public. These crisis measures had paid dividends, as Bangladesh had fended off a colossal crisis, and withstood a whirlwind of failed economies across the world.



The naysayers and doom-peddlers often forewarned the economic downfall of Bangladesh; however, the speculation of these quarters had been rebutted through deft and exemplary crisis-steering. Speculations run wild at the hint of impending crisis, but Bangladesh's economy seems well-footed withstanding myriad crises, which inspires awe and admiration from the global community that once deplored the country's emergence.





Kazi Asszad Hossan, Student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



