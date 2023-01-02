Poor people get winter clothes in four districts

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in four districts- Bogura, Noakhali, Kishoreganj and Rangamati, recently.

BOGURA: Blankets were distributed among the poor and helpless people in Sadar and Shahjahanpur upazilas of the district.

The district administration distributed 300 blankets among the cold-hit helpless people in the town on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam distributed the blankets among the poor people in Bogura Railway Station in the town at night from the fund of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

DC Saiful Islam said 500 blankets were also given to the destitute people in each of the upazilas in the district.

On the other hand, blankets were distributed among 350 cold-hit destitute people in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district recently.

Shahjahanpur Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League (AL) President Lecturer Sohrab Hossain Chhannu distributed the blankets among the poor people at a programme held in Amrul Union Parishad (UP) of the upazila on December 26 last as the chief guest.

Amrul UP Chairman Saiful Islam Biman presided over the programme.

Union AL President Sanaul Haque Sana, Acting General Secretary (GS) of Upazila Juba League Badsha Alamgir and UP Secretary Selim Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.

NOAKHALI: Winter clothes were distributed among 1,100 helpless and poor people in Swarna Deep Island under Hatiya Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The distribution programme was held under the initiative of Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Besides the winter clothes distribution, a free health campaign for the poor people was also arranged.

The programme was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Managing Director Major General Suntanuzzaman Md Saleh Uddin and Cox's Bazar Area Commander Major General Md Faqrul Ahsan.

KISHOREGANJ: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit poor families in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The distribution programme was organized on Latibabad Government Primary School premises in the upazila.

Dr Sayeda Zakia Noor Lipi, MP, from Kishoreganj-1 Constituency, addressed the function as the chief guest.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, Sadar Upazila AL GS and Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Abdus Sattar, Latibabad UP Chairman Abdur Razzak, former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League Central committee Syed Afakul Islam Natu, former president of District AL Shafiqul Islam Goni Dhali Limon, Latibabad Union Unit AL President Md Shariful Islam and its GS Md Tajul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people and children in Kaptai Upazila of the district recently.

Rangamati Jibtali 10 RE Battalion of Bangladesh Army distributed the winter clothes among 80 poor adults and 100 children of ethnic community at Harinchhara in Kaptai Upazila on December 26 last.

Captain Riad Mahmud Utsa of the battalion, among others, was also present during the distribution.