43 shops, parked truck burnt at Sreemangal

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 1: A massive fire broke out at Nixon Shopping Market in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Local sources said the fired started at around 4 am. At least 43 shops and a parked truck were burnt in that massive fire. Locals informed Fire Service immediately after the fire broke out in the market.

Sreemangal Fire Service and Civil Defence In-Charge Abu Taher said on information, two units of Sreemangal and one unit of Moulvibazar stations rushed there and doused the fire after about two and a half hours of frantic effort.

Md Abdus Shahid, MP, from Moulvibazar-4 Constituency, confirmed the matter.







