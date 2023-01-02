New books make students jubilant on first day of New Year



The photos show a girl receiving new textbooks at Government Sara Marwari Model School and College in Ishwardi Upazila Pabna (L), and jubilant school students on the KUET campus in Khulna. photoS: observer

Textbooks were distributed among students in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Noakhali, Pabna and Rajshahi.

BOGURA: Like every year, textbooks distribution started in the district on the first day of the New Year among the students of primary and secondary schools.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam formally inaugurated the book distribution programme at Bogura Zilla School in the town at 12pm.

New books were handed over to the students of 14 educational institutions in Sadar Upazila at that time.

Bogura District Education Officer Md Hazrat Ali presided over the programme.

Additional DC (ADC) (Education and ICT) Nilufa Yasmin, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Administration and Crime) Abdur Rashid, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar Pal, Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Golam Mahbub Morshed, Head Teacher of Bogura Girls' High School Mst Rabeya Khatun and Bogura Zilla School Head Teacher Shyampada Mustafi, among others, were also present at the inaugural function.

According to District Education Office sources, 55,14,864 books for the students of primary and secondary levels arrived in the district.

There are a total of 9,13,570 students at primary, secondary, madrasa and technical school levels in the district. A total of 74.42 per cent books have been reached here against its demand of 73,79,847 books.

GAIBANDHA: Free textbook distribution festival was held in all the academic institutions at Primary and Secondary levels including madrasas of the district on Sunday in a befitting manner.

A ceremony on free textbooks distribution among the students organized by the district administration and District Primary Education Office was held on the Collegiate Government Primary School premises in the town at around 10 am.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, addressed the function as the chief guest while Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

President of District Awami League (AL) Abu Bakar Siddique, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman, Sadar UNO Shariful Alam and District Primary Education Officer Harunur Rashid were present at the event as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, local lawmaker and whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini said there is no alternative to education to build an enlightened nation and to push forward the country towards desired development and progress.

Bangladesh has set a rare example in the world through distribution of free textbooks among a large number of students of whole country on the first day of new academic year, she also said.

Terming the initiative of free textbook distribution to the students as 'milestone', she said the initiative would undoubtedly reduce the dropouts and increase the number of students at primary and secondary levels.

Later on, she formally inaugurated the free textbooks distribution programme in the district through handing over books to the students of the school.

Apart from this, another function on free textbooks distribution among the students of high schools and madrasas organized by the district administration and District Education Office was also held on the Government Boys' High School premises in the town at 11 am.

Whip Gini formally inaugurated the textbooks distribution activity to the students of high schools and dakhil madrasas as the chief guest.

President of District AL Abu Bakar Siddique, ASP Abu Laice Illius Md. Ziku, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman and Sadar UNO Shariful Alam were present as special guest while DC Oliur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

DC Oliur Rahman in his concluding speech advised the students to be serious and studious in acquiring academic and global knowledge to make good results in the all the academic and public examinations in a bid to face the challenges of 21st century.

The DC also urged the teachers to be more professional, sincere and symbol of principles in discharging their duties to ensure quality education to the students to make them worthy citizens of the country through turning the institutions into knowledge acquiring centres.

Education office sources said as many as 22,05,433 pieces of textbooks were distributed to 4,56,921 students of 3,299 government primary, non-government, NGO-run primary schools, kindergartens , and high school attached primary schools of the district.

On the other hand, 46,16,835 pieces of books were distributed to 3,62,493 of 780 secondary, dakhil, SSC vocational, dakhil vocational and ebtedayee levels of the district, the education office sources added.

KHULNA: Primary and secondary level students got new textbooks in festive mood in the city and district on Sunday.

Book distribution ceremony has been arranged in every school to hand over books to the students.

In Khulna City, metropolitan and district level high officials launched the book distribution activities formally at a function held at Khulna Government Women High School.

ADC Md Shahidul Islam attended the inauguration programme as the chief guest.

Chaired by Khulna DC Yasir Arefin, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Md Sazid Hossain, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Zone of Khulna Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, and Deputy Director ASM Abdul Khaleque addressed the function as special guests. District Education Officer Ruhul Amin delivered the welcome speech.

The chief guest said the present government has been distributing free books among the school students aimed at ensuring education for all to free the nation from the curse of illiteracy. "Currently, the book festival is not only for the students, it is turned into a national festival," he said.

Turning free of cost book distribution is a great achievement in education centre, he said, adding that earlier students had received books in March or April.

The meeting was told that more than 19.11 lakh students of primary and secondary school and madrasa levels under Khulna Division received 2 crore 62 lakh and 62 thousand books and 2 lakh 58 thousand 263 students of primary, secondary school and madrasa levels under Khulna District received 33 lakh 79 thousand new books on Sunday.

A total of 4 crore 27 lakh and fifty thousand students have received around 35 crore new books across the country. At least 12 secondary schools including eye and hear physically challenged school and Islamia Dakhil Madrasa students have been received new books.

The students were seen very happy after getting new books on the first day of the New Year.

Sheikh Harun said that required number of books was sent to all the government and registered non-government schools in the district for handing those over to the students.

KISHOREGANJ: A total of 47,80,000 textbooks have been distributed among Pre-Primary to secondary level students for 2023 academic session.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad formally inaugurated free textbooks distribution programme by handing over books to the students at a function in Sorju Bala Government Girls' High School in the town in the morning.

District Education Officer Shamasun Nahar Maksuda presided over the function.

ADC (Education & ICT) Farzana Khanam, District Primary Education Officer Subrata Bonik, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Kishoreganj Government Boys' High School Head Teacher AKM Abdullah, and Sorju Bala Government Girls' High School Headmaster Shanaj Parvin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

NOAKHALI: Like other districts, the students here were also given the new books on the first day of the New Year.

Students of 2,003 primary and 313 secondary secondary schools and 275 madrasas have received new books.

Alhaj Mohammad Jahangir Alam, personal secretary of Primary Minister Sheikh Hasina, inaugurated the book distribution programme on Karihati High School premises in Chatkhil Upazila of the district at noon.

District Primary Education Officer Ferdousi Begum said 3 lakhs new books of primary and pre-primary levels have been received in the district against its demand of 17,12,557 pieces of books.

District Secondary Education Officer Nur Uddin Md Jahangir said 32,67,285 new books have been received here against its demand of 54,17,747 books.

PABNA: On the first day of the new academic year, secondary and primary educational institutions in the district have given free textbooks to their students.

On Sunday morning, Government Sara Marwari Model School and College in Iswardi Upazila organized a book distribution festival.

Nuruzzaman Biswas, MP, inaugurated the book distribution festival as the chief guest. UNO PM Imrul Kayes presided over it.

Aynul Islam, principal of the institution, gave a welcome speech.

Upazila Chairman Naib Ali Biswas, Municipal Mayor Ishahak Ali Malitha, and Upazila AL GS Abul Kalam Azad Mintu were present as special guests at the function.

According to Ishwardi Upazila Primary and Secondary Education Office, 77,858 students of Ishwardi will be given new books.

RAJSHAHI: Students of Rajshahi Region have received new textbooks amid festive mood.

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the books to the students in a festive atmosphere on Rajshahi Agrani School premises in the city at around 11 am.

On the first day of the year, the students were seen very happy after receiving new textbooks.

Acting Deputy Director of Secondary and Higher Education of Rajshahi Region Dr Marmin Ferdous Chowdhury presided over the book distribution programme.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSS Zafarullah, Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil, Rajshahi Region Secondary and Higher Education Director (Acting) Mahbubur Rahman Shah were present at the programme as special guests.

DC Abdul Jalil said that textbooks will be distributed to 5.70 lakh primary and secondary students in the district this year.







