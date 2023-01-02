Two killed in road mishaps in Naogaon, C'nawabganj

A policeman and a minor child have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Naogaon and Chapainawabganj, on Saturday.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A police officer was killed after being crushed by a truck in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place on the Nojipur-Sapahar road in Kunsipukur area of the upazila at around 10:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin, 33, son of Altaf Hossain, hailed from Joypurhat District. He was working as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Patnitala Police Station (PS).

Police and local sources said a truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying Ruhul Amin in Kunsipukur area at night, and ran him over when he was going to the PS riding by the motorcycle, which left the ASI dead on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patnitala PS Polash Chandra Deb confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy was killed after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Rohanpur Municipality of Gomastapur Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nur Muhammad, 3, son of late Khokon Mia, a resident of Sobahan Nagar Colony of the municipality.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction hit the child in the area in the afternoon while he was crossing a road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.











