Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bhola Press Club gets new body

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Jan 1: The new executive committee of Bhola Press Club was formed on Saturday.
M Habibur Rahman and Amitav Ray Opu have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively.
 The office bearers are: Vice-President- Kamal Uddin Sultan; Associate GS Hossain Sadi; Finance Secretary- M Helal Uddin; Office Secretary- M Siddique Ullah; Sports Secretary- Kamrul Islam; Library Secretary- Taiyabur Rahman; Cultural Affairs Secretary- Jasim Rana; and Executive Editors Junu Raihan and Nasir Liton.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get winter clothes in four districts
43 shops, parked truck burnt at Sreemangal
New books make students jubilant on first day of New Year
Two killed in road mishaps in Naogaon, C'nawabganj
Bhola Press Club gets new body
BRTC organized a driving workshop for its 13th batch at its Sonapur Depot Office Training Centre
3 people murdered in three districts
Dense fog paralyses normal life in Pabna


Latest News
Prisoner dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft