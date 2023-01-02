Bhola Press Club gets new body

BHOLA, Jan 1: The new executive committee of Bhola Press Club was formed on Saturday.

M Habibur Rahman and Amitav Ray Opu have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively.

The office bearers are: Vice-President- Kamal Uddin Sultan; Associate GS Hossain Sadi; Finance Secretary- M Helal Uddin; Office Secretary- M Siddique Ullah; Sports Secretary- Kamrul Islam; Library Secretary- Taiyabur Rahman; Cultural Affairs Secretary- Jasim Rana; and Executive Editors Junu Raihan and Nasir Liton.



















