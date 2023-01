BRTC organized a driving workshop for its 13th batch at its Sonapur Depot Office Training Centre













BRTC organized a driving workshop for its 13th batch at its Sonapur Depot Office Training Centre in Noakhali on Sunday, with a view to building skilled drivers in the country. Noakhali Depot Manager (Operation) Omar Faruq Mehedi presided over the inaugural programme. A total of 150 unemployed youths participated in the four-month training. photo: observer