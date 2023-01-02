Video
Home Countryside

3 people murdered in three districts

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolboy have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Dinajpur and Bogura, in four days.
CHATMOHAR, PABNA: A man was hacked to death and five others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over occupying a piece of disputed land in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman Anis, 50, son of late Akbar Ali, a resident of Prabhakar Para Village in the upazila. He was a vice-president of Parswodanga Union Unit of Juba League.
Police and local sources said there was a longstanding dispute in between Anis and one Aynal Haque over ownership of a land. On Friday morning, Anis started building a fence around. Aynal and his men barred him from mending the fence which led to clash, which left several people injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Chatmohar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anis dead and referred the injured to Pabna General Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The law enforcers, however, rushed to the scene and detained three people in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatmohar Police Station (PS) Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested two people from Chirirbandar Upazila in the district on Thursday night for killing drug trader Hasanur on Wednesday.
The arrested men are prime accused Samiul Islam, 30, a resident of Ranipur Vondopara Village, and Rubel, 27, a resident of Balapara Village under Nashratpur Union in the upazila.
RAB-13 officials said the drug trader was killed by some miscreants on Wednesday.
Later on, the deceased's mother filed a murder case with Chinirbandar PS in this regard. After investigation, the elite force members arrested the accused from Ranirbandar Fakirpara area on Thursday night.
Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that police produced the accused before the court and sought seven days of remand for each.
BOGURA: A schoolboy was stabbed to death by his friend in the district over the ID password of Free-Fire Games.
The deceased was identified as Sifat, 12, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Nurani More area under Bogura Municipality. He was a seventh grader student at a local school.
Detective Branch (DB) of Bogura Police, however, arrested Sifat's friend who was allegedly involved in the murder from Manipuripara area in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Superintend of Police (SP) in Bogura Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty confirmed it at a press conference at his office on Wednesday.
Earlier, on December 26, police recovered the body of Sifat from a bamboo orchard in Nishchintpur area under Shibganj Upazila of the district.
The SP said a friend of Sifat (police didn't disclose his name as he is a child) took the Free Fire game ID and password from Sifat. Then, when Sifat repeatedly asked for the ID and password, the friend refused to return it.
Later on, Sifat and some of his friends pressured that friend to return the ID and password. This incident led to Sifat's conflict with that friend and he became a revenge seeker.
He further said that on December 25, Sifat left his house to repair his elder sister's mobile phone. On the way, he met that friend and that friend tricked him into visiting his grandfather's house in Shibganj's Nishchintpur area.
After playing Free-Fire games in a bamboo orchard there, Sifat's friend allegedly stabbed him with a sharp knife, and went into hiding.


