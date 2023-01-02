

Dense fog paralyses normal life in Pabna

Most people are staying in houses. Vehicles are plying on roads with headlights on.

A cold wave is sweeping across the northern district. Its surroundings remain enveloped by the dense fog. People are cuddling together around fire. Day-labourers are the worst sufferers. They cannot go out in the shivering cold to earn livelihood.

Pabna Road Transport authorities said, buses are moving out late from the terminal due to fog. According to Department of Agricultural Extension in the district, vegetable growers are facing problem in transportation amid fog. The average temperature over past seven days was 21 degree Celsius in Pabna.

Grower Johurul Islam of Nrayanpur Village in Sadar Upazila said, they are finding it difficult to transport cauliflower to Dhaka.

The demand for warm clothes has increased. Their prices are also higher.











