European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C), Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar (L) and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (R) give a press conference at the border crossing Bregana/Obrezje between Croatia and Slovenia on January 1, 2023. At midnight Croatia became the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world's largest, which allows more than 400 million people to move freely between its members. photo : AFP