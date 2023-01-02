

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C), Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar











European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C), Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar (L) and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (R) give a press conference at the border crossing Bregana/Obrezje between Croatia and Slovenia on January 1, 2023. At midnight Croatia became the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world's largest, which allows more than 400 million people to move freely between its members. photo : AFP