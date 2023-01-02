130 mln Arab population in poverty: UN survey

BEIRUT, Jan 1: A survey released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) on Friday said that poverty affects one-third of the Arab region's population, excluding the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Libya.

Dubbed "Survey of Economic and Social Developments in the Arab Region," it said that "poverty, measured against national poverty lines, increased to affect 130 million people in Arab countries."

The survey expects a further rise in poverty levels in the next two years, reaching 36 percent of the population in 2024. -XINHUA













