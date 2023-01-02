Video
Arsenal have 'desire' to be champions: Arteta Mikel

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023

BRIGHTON, JAN 1: Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's 4-2 win at Brighton proved the Premier League leaders have the "desire" required to lift the title for the first time since 2004.
Arteta's side will go into the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second placed Manchester City after they powered to a fifth successive league victory.
Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course to cement their unexpected status as serious title contenders.
Kaoru Mitoma reduced Brighton's deficit before Martinelli raced half the length of the pitch to finish off Odegaard's sublime pass.
Brighton substitute Evan Ferguson claimed his first Premier League goal in the closing stages, but Arsenal survived a nervous finish to make it nine league wins from 10 games.
"It's a big win against a really good side. We had big moments, especially attacking the spaces with the way they play. We were ruthless, clinical," Arteta said.
"We had some great moments, and also moments when we have to dig in and suffer. You expect that against Brighton."
After squandering a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League with a late collapse in the Premier League last term, Arsenal found themselves written off as also-rans ahead of this season.    -AFP



