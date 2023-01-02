Video
Vinicius Junior criticises Spanish league over racist abuse

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

BARCELONA, JAN 1: Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior accused Spain's top division La Liga of "doing nothing" to stop racist abuse against him, in a message he published on Saturday.
The Brazilian forward appeared to be abused by some supporters at the Jose Zorrilla stadium after he was substituted in Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Valladolid on Friday.
"Racists keep going to stadiums to watch the biggest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing," wrote Vinicius on his social networks.
"I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid."
Atletico Madrid fans were filmed aiming racist chants against Vinicius in September before the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.    -AFP


