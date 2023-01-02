Barcelona drop points in heated Catalan derby



Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Ansu Fati (2L) vies with Espanyol's Spanish defender Oscar Gil during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 31, 2022. photo: AFP

The duelling Spanish giants have 38 points each from 15 games, nine ahead of third-place Real Sociedad, who beat Osasuna 2-0 later on Saturday.

Xavi's Barcelona threw away the two-point advantage they had earned before the World Cup break, with Joselu's penalty pegging Barcelona back after Marcos Alonso's opener.

Both teams finished with 10 men as Jordi Alba and Vinicius Souza were sent off, with referee Mateu Lahoz allowing the game to spiral out of control at Camp Nou.

"The draw is our fault, we can talk about the referee and other things but they are our mistakes," said Xavi.

"I think Mateu is a referee who controls games but today it got away from him in my opinion, he let the game get totally out of control."

"(But) I don't blame him for anything, the fault is ours. We lowered our intensity."

The teams were at loggerheads before a ball was kicked because Barcelona started Robert Lewandowski, who had been banned before a late court ruling allowed him to play.

The forward, due to miss three league matches, was only allowed to feature thanks to a controversial decision announced on Friday, suspending his punishment.

It greatly angered Espanyol, whose president and directors boycotted the match, while Barca coach Xavi admitted his team had prepared all week expecting to be without the division's top goalscorer.

The Spanish football federation said in a statement on Saturday they could not override the court's decision.

Lewandowski was not at his best but Barcelona took the lead after just seven minutes with Alonso capitalising on shoddy set-piece defending from Espanyol to head home.

The former Chelsea defender, deployed as a centre-back, should have doubled his tally but sent Alba's cross wide from point-blank range.

Espanyol's only chance of the first half came when Nico Melamed had a shot deflected wide of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's far post, with the hosts looking comfortable.

"We wanted to leave with a win, to leave as leaders," said Sergi Roberto.

"We had a very good first half, we lacked the goal to kill the game. In the second half there were a lot of cards, sendings off and the game stopped a lot."

Barcelona faded after the break with wingers Ansu Fati and Raphinha struggling to create danger.

The visitors, 16th, weren't particularly threatening either but won a penalty after Alonso tangled with Joselu in the area, and the forward dispatched it down the middle.

Lahoz, racking up the bookings, sent off Alba for two in quick succession, before dismissing both Souza, for a foul, and Leandro Cabrera for a clash with Lewandowski seconds later. -AFP











