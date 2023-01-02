

Dhaka outplays Dinajpur 46-18 in Men's Nat'l Handball







The Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) team outplayed the Dinajpur DSA in a 46-18 match in the Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition on Sunday at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka. In the other matches on the day, Bandarban beat Narail 31-15, Jamalpur beat Thakurgaon 28-12, Kushtia beat Cumilla 40-14, Patuakhali beat Khulna 25-11, Chattogram beat Lalmonirhat 20-12, Bandarban beat Jaipurhat 26-04, Cumilla beat Thakurgaon 23-11, and Kushtia beat Jamalpur in a 33-29 match. The national competition was arranged by the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) and sponsored by Exim Bank Ltd. The 33rd edition of the competition was inaugurated at the same venue earlier on Saturday. photo: BHF