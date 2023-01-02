ADRS to be used in BPL instead of DRS

Additional Decision Review System (ADRS) is all set to be used from the beginning of the ninth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20, slated to start from January 6.

The ADRS will be used indeed instead of DRS (Decision Review System), the trusted system to review the decision of on field umpires.

Since the important ingredients like Hawk-eye and virtual-eye are unavailable at this moment, the BPL Governing Council was unable to bring DRS in the table like the previous edition. The past BPL also saw the use of ADRS after eight matches when DRS was not available.

"Hawk-eye and virtual-eye technologies are not available at this time. Virtual-eye is usually imported from Australia and New Zealand. And if Hawk-eye is brought, they have to be confirmed first," BPL Governing Council Member Secretary Ismail Haider Mallick told the reporters on Sunday after an internal meeting.

In the last edition, DRS were used in the last four matches. In this edition too, Mallick ensured that DRS will be used in knock out matches like qualifiers, eliminator and final.

"We will get full DRS in the knock out matches like eliminator and final match because at that time all of the technologies will be available."

Cumilla Victorians suffered last time due to lack of technology like DRS. However, at the end they emerged as the champions. Cumilla coach Mohammad Salauddin is disappointed due to the lack of DRS this time too.

"It is such a big tournament, if there are no DRS, we will be upset. One decision can cost you the entire tournament. There was a lot of time to make decision in this regard and also the board has a lot of money... I think these tournaments should have DRS," he said.

Before the introduction of DRS technology, ADRS was mainly used. Here the shaded area shows where the ball pitched and where the ball impacted.

Besides, a clear image will be captured to see whether the ball has hit the wicket or not. The third umpire will basically make the decision based on the sound of the stump mic and TV replays as there is no Ultra Edge or Snickometer. Along with the onfield umpire, he also has a big role to play.

Here also maximum two unsuccessful reviews can be taken by each team. This will take 15 seconds. But like DRS, teams can't challenge everything here. Only LBW decisions can be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the prize money of the BPL is also increasing. This time the champion team will get Taka two crore instead of Taka one crore. The runner-up will get Taka one crore.

Apart from this, BPL will also award Man of Series Taka 10 lakh. The best bowler and batsman will also be rewarded hadnsomely. In all, there will Taka four crore prize money. -BSS











