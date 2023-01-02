Video
Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Sohan to lead Rangpur Riders in BPL

Wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the Rangpur Riders in a bid to help them clinch their second title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament, the franchise said in an official statement.
Under the shrewd leadership of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Rangpur won their only BPL title in 2017.
Nurul Hasan Sohan led the national T20 team and had the experience of leading in the Dhaka Premier League as well. His experience as captain prompted Rangpur Riders to announce him as a captain.
This is the first time, however, Sohan will play for Rangpur Riders. He has been playing in BPL since 2013 and has played for a total of seven franchises-- Sylhet Super Stars, Rajshahi Kings, Chittagong Kings, Dhaka Dynamites, Sylhet Sixers, Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barisal.
Earlier, Sohan also won the title as the captain of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League.
Sohan, who has played 76 matches and batted in 66 innings in the last seven seasons in the BPL, scored 821 runs at an average of 18.24 and with a strike rate of 117.45. Sohan's highest score is 43 which mean he could never hit a half-century in the BPL.
But he holds the record behind the wicket. He has the highest dismissal of 75 in the BPL. Mushfiqur Rahim is second with 19 dismissals less than Sohan.     -BSS


