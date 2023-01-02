3 Jamaat leaders remanded

A Dhaka Court on Sunday placed three leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami on a two-day remand each in a case filed with the capital's Shahjahanpur Police Station for allegedly assaulting police.

The three remanded Jamaat men are former Secretary of Shahjahanpur Thana, Mosharraf Hossain Chonchol, members Sheikh Mohammad Masud and Md Khalid Hossain Khan.

Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order as police produced the three before the court and prayed to court to allow a 10-day remand each for questioning, said GRO Shah Alam.

According to the case, leaders and activists of Jamaat and its student wing Chhatra Shibir brought out an anti-government procession at Malibagh area on December 30. As the procession reached Shahjahanpur area, they started vandalizing vehicles and throwing brick chips at police.

On Saturday police filed five cases against 300 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and 5,000 others unnamed over Friday's clash in the capital.

Two of the cases were filed with Khilgaon Police Station, while one case each was filed with Shahjahanpur, Ramna, and Rampura police stations, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Media Centre.

The cases were filed for obstructing police duties, vandalism, and offences under the Explosives Act.