Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:10 PM
BSF guns down youth along Burimari border

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Jan 1: A Bangladeshi national was gunned down by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Burimari border in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila early on Sunday. The victim was identified as Bipul Hossain, 20.
Eyewitnesses said members of the BSF opened fire at Bipul near pilar No 843 of Burimari border around 3:00am. He died on way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Patgram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Omar Faruk confirmed the matter. He said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.
Burimari BGB Camp Commander Ekramul Haque said a protest letter was sent to BSF following the killing.
Bipul's father Rashidul Islam said his son used to bring cows from India. "I forbade my son many times not to go to India. But he did not listen to me," he said.
OC Omar Farooq said police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.


