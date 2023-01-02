Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Cop, 4 others killed in road accidents

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Jashore, Faridpur and Naogaon on Sunday.
Our Jashore Correspondent reports three persons including two women were crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck in Jashore.
The accident happened in front of a brickfield near Churamankathi Rail Crossing area on Jashore-Chowgacha road under Jashore Sadar upazila at about 4:30pm on Sunday (January 1, 2023).
The identities of the dead could not be ascertained till filing of this report at 5:55pm.
Jashore Kotwali Police Station OC Tajul Islam confirmed the death of two women and a van driver to the Daily Observer.
He said two more persons were injured in the accident. The killer truck belonged to Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC). The truck was seized.
Our Faridpur Correspondent added a young man was killed as an easy bike and motorcycle collided head-on at Naranpur crossing at Saltha upazila in Faridpur district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Mustabin Billah Afridi, 21, son of Jahangir Alam, hailed from Chittasram village under Digha union of Mohammadpur upazila in Magura district.
Locals said an easy bike hit Afridi's motorcycle from the opposite side while he and his friend were going to Faridpur town, leaving the duo critically injured.
Locals rescued them and took them to Faridpur Banghabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where Afridi succumbed to his injuries.
Saltha Police Station Sub-Inspector Tannay Chakraborty confirmed the matter.
Our Naogaon Correspondent writes a police officer was killed after being crushed by a truck at Patnitala upazila in Naogaon district on Saturday night.
The accident took place on the Nojipur-Sapahar road in Kunsipukur area at about 10:30pm.
Deceased Ruhul Amin, 33, son of Altaf Hossain, hailed from Joypurhat district. He was working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Patnitala Police Station.
Eyewitnesses said a truck hit Ruhul Amin's motorcycle from the opposite direction and ran over him when he was going to the police station riding on the motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.
On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, said Patnitala Police Station officer Polash Chandra Deb.  Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 Jamaat leaders remanded
Raushan, Quader share stage after long time
CJ pays rich tribute to lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain
Govt employee stabbed to death in city
BSF guns down youth along Burimari border
New text books bring joy to children. The photo was taken at a Text Book
Cop, 4 others killed in road accidents
41 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft