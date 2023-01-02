Cop, 4 others killed in road accidents

At least five people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Jashore, Faridpur and Naogaon on Sunday.

Our Jashore Correspondent reports three persons including two women were crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck in Jashore.

The accident happened in front of a brickfield near Churamankathi Rail Crossing area on Jashore-Chowgacha road under Jashore Sadar upazila at about 4:30pm on Sunday (January 1, 2023).

The identities of the dead could not be ascertained till filing of this report at 5:55pm.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station OC Tajul Islam confirmed the death of two women and a van driver to the Daily Observer.

He said two more persons were injured in the accident. The killer truck belonged to Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC). The truck was seized.

Our Faridpur Correspondent added a young man was killed as an easy bike and motorcycle collided head-on at Naranpur crossing at Saltha upazila in Faridpur district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Mustabin Billah Afridi, 21, son of Jahangir Alam, hailed from Chittasram village under Digha union of Mohammadpur upazila in Magura district.

Locals said an easy bike hit Afridi's motorcycle from the opposite side while he and his friend were going to Faridpur town, leaving the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued them and took them to Faridpur Banghabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where Afridi succumbed to his injuries.

Saltha Police Station Sub-Inspector Tannay Chakraborty confirmed the matter.

Our Naogaon Correspondent writes a police officer was killed after being crushed by a truck at Patnitala upazila in Naogaon district on Saturday night.

The accident took place on the Nojipur-Sapahar road in Kunsipukur area at about 10:30pm.

Deceased Ruhul Amin, 33, son of Altaf Hossain, hailed from Joypurhat district. He was working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Patnitala Police Station.

Eyewitnesses said a truck hit Ruhul Amin's motorcycle from the opposite direction and ran over him when he was going to the police station riding on the motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, said Patnitala Police Station officer Polash Chandra Deb. Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.














