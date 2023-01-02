41 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

Forty-one more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 281 as no death was recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 21 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 20 outside it, said DGHS.

A total of 249 dengue patients, including 152 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries the past year and first day of the New Year. -UNB













