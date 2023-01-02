Video
Foreign trade sees fall

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 1: The foreign trade of the country witnessed a negative growth in 2022.
The negative impact suddenly started since September last that has still been continuing.
According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), they had handled over 2.71 lakh TEUs of container in August including the both import and export containers. But it suddenly started declining in September handling of 2.48 lakh TEUs of containers, in October 2.39 lakh TEUs, in November 2.46 lakh TEUs and in Decmber it was 2.39 lakh TEUs of containers.
Muhammad Omar Faruk, secretary, CPA, told the Daily Observer that the average handling of containers including both import and export containers was 2.70 lakh TEUs in every month earlier.
Declining trend of the trade was seen since September last, Omar Faruk said.
Monthly container handling decreased by 8.6 and 3.6 per cent in September and October, but it grew by 3 per cent in November, he said.
The traders and port users blamed the gradual slowdown in foreign trade amidst global economic downtrends.
Garment factories in Bangladesh have brought down production due to the decreased export orders. The import of raw materials by these factories also went down, BGMEA sources said.
Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam told the Daily Observer that imports fell in the last few months due to the government's restriction on the import of luxury items and the higher price of commodities in the global market.
In July, the Bangladesh Bank asked banks to take up to 100 per cent of import payments in advances from businesses while opening letters of credit for luxury and non-essential items, in an effort to keep the foreign exchange reserves stable.
CCCI boss further said that the drop in container throughput at the port is nothing but a reflection of the downward trend of the country's foreign trade owing to the impacts of the global economic slowdown caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.
Mahbubul Alam apprehended a sharp negative impact on our economy due to incoming Covid threat in China.
He said, "We are fully dependent of machinery and raw materials of the industry on China."
"Deterioration Covid situation in China will put a severe impact on our total economy," Mahbub said.
Meanwhile, the shipment from the readymade garment sector, that accounted for nearly 85 per cent of national export receipts, witnessed a fall in orders since the beginning of the current financial year in July as the importing countries in Europe and the US have been facing economic slowdown for the war and the global energy crisis.
As a result, the growth of garment shipments from Bangladesh halved in July-October compared with the same period a year ago.


