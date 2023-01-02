People brace for more austerity in 2023

A newlywed couple Setu Yasmin and Md Wahid was frustrated but not surprised as they found mutton was being sold in Mirpur market at Tk 950-1050 as they were planning to celebrate the New Year 2023 with friend.

A butcher nearby vented similar frustration as his sale has gone down significantly in 2022 due to soaring prices of meat. "It was a bad year for me," he said as prices of meat and other essentials were not affordable to buyers.

The situation represents millions of Bangladeshis struggling with the cost of living crises in 2022, a period of deep collective economic anxiety.

Throughout the year, middle-class Bangladeshis were forced to cut their basic and discretionary spending as the cost of living crisis skyrocketed following the increase in fuel prices.

Prices of almost all essentials have seen a steep rise throughout the year. The situation went so bad that authorities had to step in, especially the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and Bangladesh Competition Commission had to intervene.

The directorate conducted futile vigilance in grocery markets while the commission took the most serious step as of yet, subpoenaed large wholesalers and distributors of essentials to justify unusual rise of their products' prices at a series of public hearings. But things are unlikely to change this year.

Many fear sky-high inflation will erode average real pay and cut living standards significantly this year wiping out the growth of the previous decade.

Some retailers told bdnews24.com that the outgoing year as one of the most disastrous that people faced in decades were struggling to cope with the unpredictable nature of the market.

As wholesale price had soared, they were forced to invest almost double the capital and borrow to accumulate additional capital.

Spice seller Md Asaduzzaman at Mirpur Shah Ali Market said "I am buying materials at Tk 150-160 per kg which used to be sold at Tk 100 even a year ago," he said.

Padma Rice Agency's proprietor Md Shariful Alam said rice market is now controlled by large cartels and small retailers like him have been failing badly to compete with them.

With official inflation above eight percent for the first time in a decade, households across the country have tightened their belts to accommodate the rising cost of weekly grocery along with soaring rent or mortgages and utility bills. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly issued warnings of a possible recession in 2023.

"Dry fish prices rose quite a bit. Al-Hadis, a dry fish trader complained his regular buyers are buying less than they used to." Elderly sapling seller Abul Kalam hardly had any buyers. Office worker Mostakur Rahman, who came to Mirpur market to buy groceries, was deeply saddened. "I feel choked whenever I set foot in the market as the prices of most basic products are beyond my buying range. It's been a horrible year for middle class people like me," he said. -bdnews24.com