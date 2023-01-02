Video
Rupee falls over 11pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Jan 1: The Indian rupee depreciated over 11 per cent in 2022against the dollar -- its poorest performance since 2013 and the worst drubbing among Asian currencies -- as the US Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy propelled the greenback.
The rupee closed 2022 at 82.61 to the US dollar, down from 74.29 at end of 2021 as the US currency headed for its biggest yearly gain since 2015.
The Indian unit, however, fared better than some other global currencies like the Turkish Lira and British Pound.
The volatility in the forex market, prompted by a rally in global oil prices following Russia's war in Ukraine, meant the Reserve Bank had to frequently dip into its reserves as imported inflation became a challenge for policymakers.
Since mid-October, the rupee recovered from the bouts of volatility experienced in the earlier part of the year and has been trading close to its long term trend, as per the RBI's Financial Stability Report.
The volatility in the currency market during the year was triggered by the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February as it disrupted the global supply chains, fuelling inflation as well as inflationary expectations across the world.    -PTI


