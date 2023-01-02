Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PM Modi to inaugurate 3,200-km long BD-India cruise on Jan 13

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the longest-ever luxury cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh on January 13, which is intended to boost the tourism potential and relations between the two neighbouring countries.
Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, chaired an inter-ministerial meeting, attended by representatives from the nodal Shipping and Home ministries, on Saturday to finalise the 3,200 kilometre-long "Ganga Vilas" cruise that kicks-off from Sant Ravidas ghat on the banks of Ganga in Varanasi, which is the Prime Minister's constituency.
Highly placed government sources stated that Border Security Force (BSF), which already guards the India-Bangladesh border, has been assigned the task of providing security cover to the cruise which will set sail for 51 days from Varanasi to enter Bangladesh from West Bengal before docking at Dibrugarh in Assam.
Topics like immigration and customs checkpoints, security and other logistic issues of the inland waterways cruise were discussed at the Cabinet Secretary's meeting. It is learnt that for the sake of foreign nationals, immigration and customs facility will be made available at the Varanasi airport. Domestic passengers will have to testify their travel credentials at the Hemnagar checkpoint in Sunderbans area of West Bengal before the cruise enters Bangladesh waters. The first immigration checking in Bangladesh would happen at Antiharabanki, pointed out government sources.
Officials said this is a maiden attempt since never has an inland cruise ever covered a 3,200-km long distance. Ganga Vilas will sail from Varanasi to Ghazipur, both in Uttar Pradesh, and enter Bihar through Buxar ahead of arriving at Patna. From there it will sail into West Bengal via Farakka, where a multimodal hub is also coming up, and move further to Murshidabad to reach Kolkata. The cruise will set off for Dhaka and come back to India through Guwahati, sail through Sibsagar before berthing at Dibrugarh, said government sources.   
The flag-off is part of a pilot project and the government along with private operators would subsequently decide the calendar of the cruise trip based on the feasibility study. Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed an MOU with Antara Luxury River Cruises and JM Baxi River Cruises to run the services.    -The Hindu


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People brace for more austerity in 2023
Rupee falls over 11pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013
PM Modi to inaugurate 3,200-km long BD-India cruise on Jan 13
Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar joins BAEC as Chairman
Stocks decline on the New Year’s Day
BWDB appoints Engr Md Mahbur Rahman as DG
City Bank signs MoU with BFDS
IBBL holds orientation for newly recruited security guards


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft