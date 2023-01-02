

Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar joins BAEC as Chairman

He passed MBBS from Rajshahi Medical College and joined Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission on March 1, 1990 as a Medical Officer.

Later on he obtained postgraduate Diploma in Nuclear Medicine from Institute of Nuclear Medicine, under University of Dhaka. He received IAEA Fellowship training from Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK and Singapore General Hospital, Singapore.

He has also received Nuclear Medicine and Ultrasound related training from USA, Germany, Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, Korea, etc.















