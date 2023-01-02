Stocks decline on the New Year’s Day

Stocks fell on Sunday, the first day of the New Year 2023 as the dominant small investors sold their shares mainly of IT, for cash pulling down indices in both the bourses -- The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trading, DSES - the major index of DSE - lost 11.44 points or 0.18 per cent to 6,195. The Shariah-based DSEX shed 3.2 points or 0.23 per cent to 1,355 while the blue-chip DS30 dropped 1.6 points or 0.07 per cent to 2,193.

Of the issues traded, 19 advanced, 149 declined, and 162 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the turnover also came down to 178.4 crore from at Tk 345.7 crore on the last trading day of the past year on Thursday.

Orion Infusion has come to the top of trading on DSE. Tk 18.5 crore shares of the company were traded. Intraco CNG is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 10.68 crore. Bashundhara Paper's shares of Tk 9.69 crore have risen to the third position in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Orion Pharma, Bengal Windsor, Munnu Ceramics, Genex Infosys, Amara Network, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Eastern Housing.

On this day, the share price of Islamic Commercial Insurance increased the most. The closing price of Islami Commercial Insurance was Tk 28.10 on previous working day Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 30.90. The share price of the company increased by Tk 2.80 or 9.96 per cent.

Other top gainers on DSE include Mercantile Insurance 3.92 per cent, Bengal Windsor 1.99 per cent, Fine Foods 1.67 per cent, Meghna Life Insurance 1.39 per cent, Munnu Ceramics 1.22 per cent, Islami Bank 0. 90 per cent, Meghna Cement 0.76 per cent, Pubali Bank 0.76 per cent and Apex Foods 0.64 per cent.

Anwar Galvanizing's share price fell the most on this day. The closing price of Anwar Galvanizing was Tk 236.20 on Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 225.60. The company's share price fell by Tk 10.60 or 4.48 per cent.

Other top losers on the DSE were E-Generation 4.22 percent, Advent Pharma 3.54 percent, Nafana Pharma 3.44 percent, ADN Telecom 3.06 percent, Eastern Cables 3.02 percent, Monospool Paper 3 percent , 3 percent of Summit Alliance Port, 2.96 percent of Genex Infosys and 2.80 percent of BD Thai Food.

Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall value CASPI decreased by 34 points. Tk 10.42 crore has been traded in the market. 13 of the 140 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 44 and 83 have decreased.











