

BWDB appoints Engr Md Mahbur Rahman as DG

Prior to joining the current post, he served as Additional Director General (Eastern Region) of BWDB, says a press release.

Mahbur Rahman obtained his B.Sc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) in 1987. He joined the BWDB in 1989 as Assistant Engineer.

In his long career, he has been responsible for design, planning, monitoring, hydrology, river bank conservation, irrigation, flood control and drainage projects implementation, management and maintenance at BWDB's headquarters and field level offices.

During his long service of 33 years in Bangladesh Water Development Board, he participated in various seminars and training programmes at home and abroad.











