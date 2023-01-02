

IBBL holds orientation for newly recruited security guards

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present in the programme as chief guest.

Presided over by S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA), Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer addressed the program as special guest.

NSM Rezaur Rahman, Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Executives and Officials at Head office along with newly recruited security guards attended the programme.













Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised an orientation programme for newly recruited Security Guards at Islami Bank Tower recently, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present in the programme as chief guest.Presided over by S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA), Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer addressed the program as special guest.NSM Rezaur Rahman, Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Executives and Officials at Head office along with newly recruited security guards attended the programme.