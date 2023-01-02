

ONE Bank awarded winners of Campaign Spend more and Win big

ONE Bank Limited has launched the "Spend More and Win BIG" campaign for Credit Card user prefacing the FIFA World Cup 2022 from September 20, 2022 to November 20, 2022, says a press release.

The Bank has awarded 206 winners in three categories who spent the most using OBL Credit card during the campaign period. Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited Md. Monzur Mofiz handed over the prize to the winners and shared his appreciation and sincerity with the winners' and guests.

In future, ONE Bank will arrange more campaign for customers to make it more attractive for them. Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited and other High officials of the Bank were present in the ceremony.













