Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung unveils new smartphone Galaxy A04

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled the new Galaxy A04 of the Samsung Galaxy A series lets users have their first Galaxy experience device designed to cater to those looking for smartphones with built-in impressive features and user-friendliness.      
The device has remarkable features, including a display that measures 6.5 inches diagonally with HD+ Infinity-V display resolution, allowing a full visual experience for dynamic gaming and immersive video.
The Samsung Galaxy A04 will be available at three colors Copper, Green & Black for BDT 12,999,  says a press release.
In addition, it comes with a 50MP AF True Dual Camera, a 5MP selfie unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone's onboard storage capacity is 32GB, with expandable SD storage upto 1TB. Galaxy A04 comes with 3GB RAM expandable upto 7GB with RAM+, Octa-Core processor, One UI Core 4.1, and Android 12 while having sensors for accelerometer, light, and proximity.   
The outstanding camera quality will allow users to conveniently decide how they want to enjoy their leisure time - social media or watching videos, or playing sports games. The remarkable device is for everyone, and it's perfect for becoming people's first love, primarily those looking for a trustable smartphone, passionate about family time, sentimental about play time, and rooted in childhood memories. Moreover, people can conveniently stay connected for longer due to the large battery of 5,000mAh, which will last for two days after one charge. And to top it off, it comes with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging; charger included in the box.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People brace for more austerity in 2023
Rupee falls over 11pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013
PM Modi to inaugurate 3,200-km long BD-India cruise on Jan 13
Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar joins BAEC as Chairman
Stocks decline on the New Year’s Day
BWDB appoints Engr Md Mahbur Rahman as DG
City Bank signs MoU with BFDS
IBBL holds orientation for newly recruited security guards


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft