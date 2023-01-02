Samsung unveils new smartphone Galaxy A04

Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled the new Galaxy A04 of the Samsung Galaxy A series lets users have their first Galaxy experience device designed to cater to those looking for smartphones with built-in impressive features and user-friendliness.

The device has remarkable features, including a display that measures 6.5 inches diagonally with HD+ Infinity-V display resolution, allowing a full visual experience for dynamic gaming and immersive video.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 will be available at three colors Copper, Green & Black for BDT 12,999, says a press release.

In addition, it comes with a 50MP AF True Dual Camera, a 5MP selfie unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone's onboard storage capacity is 32GB, with expandable SD storage upto 1TB. Galaxy A04 comes with 3GB RAM expandable upto 7GB with RAM+, Octa-Core processor, One UI Core 4.1, and Android 12 while having sensors for accelerometer, light, and proximity.

The outstanding camera quality will allow users to conveniently decide how they want to enjoy their leisure time - social media or watching videos, or playing sports games. The remarkable device is for everyone, and it's perfect for becoming people's first love, primarily those looking for a trustable smartphone, passionate about family time, sentimental about play time, and rooted in childhood memories. Moreover, people can conveniently stay connected for longer due to the large battery of 5,000mAh, which will last for two days after one charge. And to top it off, it comes with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging; charger included in the box.













