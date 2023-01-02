

All BRTA fee now can be paid thru’ Nagad

To this end, an agreement was recently signed between Nagad and Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited, a digital payment service provider of BRTA, at the latter's head office in the capital's Pallabi area, says a press release.

On behalf of Nagad, its Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam and General Manager of Key Stakeholder Relations Mohammad Monirul Islam were present at the signing ceremony, while Senior Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of CNS Limited Major Ziaul Ahsan Sarwar (Retd.) and CNS Head of Operations Mohammed Golam Mohiuddin represented their organisation.

Customers now can easily pay all types of fees, such as for motor vehicle registration, driving license, fitness certificate, tax token and route permit, using their Nagad wallet without having to physically visit banks or BRTA-designated locations for the fee payments.

Customers will get an E-receipt in Nagad payment system as soon as they pay fees through this state-owned MFS carrier. Showing it, they can collect the original receipt from banks or BRTA-designated locations at their convenient time without facing any hassle of standing in long queues.

Executive Director of Nagad Md. Shafayet Alam said, "The opportunity to pay BRTA fees through Nagad will give customers relief from waiting a long time in queues, thus saving their working hours."

Nagad always works to make life easier for people, he also said, adding that Bangladesh will take another step towards a cashless society through such services of Nagad.

Currently, customers can easily pay electricity, gas, water and other utility bills through Nagad. Besides, salaries of various educational institutions, insurance premiums, loan instalments, credit card bills, etc. can be paid by the Postal Department's MFS carrier.















