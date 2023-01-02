Video
MTB going to launch campaign on contemporary banking

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

At the beginning of 2023, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) is going to launch the 'EiSomoyer Banking' campaign in line with the Bank's seamless efforts to enhance its customers' experience with improved efficiency, lower operating costs and enhanced flexibility through latest technological innovations.
On the occasion of launching 'Ei Somoyer Banking', MTB has arranged a Meet the Press with a vision to meet the media persons and inform them about the campaign, says a press release.
Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and Group Chief Risk Officer, GoutamProsad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Group ICC, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO and Rais Uddin Ahmed Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of MTB were present during the Press Meet at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.
MTB Management briefed the media person who attended the event.MTB MD and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman expressed about the campaign - We want our customers to spend their time where their presence is required, we are here for taking care of their banking with all types of online and offline services.
MTB has recently celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary amid elaborate events - all aimed at commemorating the 23 years of trusted partnerships with the customers, patrons and well-wishers.
The theme of this year's celebration was "23 Years of Trusted Partnership".
MTB has established this partnership as the Bank always thinks a little ahead to improve the quality of banking and customer service and the bank takes initiatives and actions accordingly. Therefore, in an effort to always be at the service of the customers, the bank always comes up with various modern services beyond regular banking. The bank has experienced an exceptional growth in digital transformations led by a series of industry-defining digital initiatives/solutions for last couple of years. MTB is increasingly recognized as a pioneer in the country for establishing a secure digitized banking platform for its customers. Even before the world was halted by COVID-19 pandemic, MTB had envisioned a different future in terms of digital innovation and transformation. And, that future vision is introducing "Branchless Banking in Bangladesh" through the digital transformation of the banking system.








