Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

4 cruise lines ordered to pay nearly $450m for using Cuba port

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Jan 1: Four cruise lines have been sentenced by a US judge to pay a total of nearly $450 million for having used a Havana port nationalized by the Cuban government in 1960.
The ruling Friday by a federal judge in Florida requires the Carnival, MSC SA, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian lines to pay $109 million each, plus court costs, to Havana Docks, an American company that held the concession to use that facility.
Havana Docks was deprived of its right to use the port following the Communist revolution on the Caribbean island.
The court found that the defendants, all of which made port stops in Havana, had "derived significant amounts of revenue - in the hundreds of millions of dollars each - from their wrongful trafficking activities, and to plaintiff's detriment," Judge Beth Bloom wrote.
The United States has imposed an economic embargo on the island since 1962.
President Barack Obama eased its terms in 2016, allowing cruise lines to make stopovers in Cuba, but his successor, Republican Donald Trump, reversed that decision.
The current ruling is based not on the embargo, however, but on a provision in a 1996 law, the Helms-Burton Act, that had remained inactive until now.
At the time, the US Congress wanted to discourage investment in Cuba by allowing any American whose assets had been expropriated by the Castro government to sue those who profited from its use.
But successive American presidents had suspended application of the measure until Trump decided in 2019 to let it take effect.
A flurry of legal actions followed, and the case involving the cruise lines -- all of which are registered in other countries but have important presences in Florida -- has been the first to come to a head.
In March, Judge Bloom had found the four cruise lines guilty of "trafficking" and engaging in "prohibited tourism."
On Friday, she announced their penalty.
"Based upon the statute's primarily deterrent goal and the offenses at issue, an award of slightly over $100 million per defendant is certainly reasonable," she wrote.
The cruise lines had argued that the Obama administration had authorized their travel to Cuba and that they fell under a "lawful travel" exception, but Bloom rejected that.
Her decision is subject to appeal, but it could have serious repercussions for the already crisis-hit Cuban economy, giving second thoughts to potential investors.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People brace for more austerity in 2023
Rupee falls over 11pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013
PM Modi to inaugurate 3,200-km long BD-India cruise on Jan 13
Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar joins BAEC as Chairman
Stocks decline on the New Year’s Day
BWDB appoints Engr Md Mahbur Rahman as DG
City Bank signs MoU with BFDS
IBBL holds orientation for newly recruited security guards


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft