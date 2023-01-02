Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mijanur elected as president of ICAB Dhaka region

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Md Mijanur Rahman and Md Habibur Rahman have been elected as chairman and secretary respectively of the Dhaka regional committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for the year 2023.
The new office bearers of the regional committee of the ICAB were elected at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Dhaka Regional Committee (DRC) of the ICAB held at ICAB Auditorium of the Institute recently.
The meeting approved and adopted Financial Statements of DRC for the year 2021-2022, said a press release.
Md Mijanur Rahman is a fellow member of the ICAB. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in the session May-June of year 2010.
At present Md. Mijanur Rahman is a member of DRC-ICAB, member of other standing and non-standing Committees of ICAB and serving as a resource person in the ICAB academic campus.
Md. Habibur Rahman, became an associate member of the ICAB in 2014 having completed his CA article ship with Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman & Co., Chartered Accountants and a fellow member in 2019.
He is also a fellow member of The Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA) and The Institute of Public Accountants (IPA).
 Other members of DRC-ICAB are Md. Anwaruzzaman, Mohammad Refaul Karim Chowdhury, Ramdas Howlader, Mahmudur Rahman, Khandaker Mamun, Mohammad Moin Uddin Riad and Golam Fazlul Kabir.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People brace for more austerity in 2023
Rupee falls over 11pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013
PM Modi to inaugurate 3,200-km long BD-India cruise on Jan 13
Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar joins BAEC as Chairman
Stocks decline on the New Year’s Day
BWDB appoints Engr Md Mahbur Rahman as DG
City Bank signs MoU with BFDS
IBBL holds orientation for newly recruited security guards


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft