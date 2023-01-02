Video
Padma Oil okays 125pc cash dividend at its 53rd AGM

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 1:  Padma Oil Company Limited approves 125 per cent cash dividend for the shareholders in financial year 2021-22 at its 53rd Annual General Meeting ( AGM) held virtually on Sunday.
Chairman of Board of Directors of Padma Oil Company Limited Md Mahbub Hossain presided over the meeting.
Company Director Basudev Ganguly, Kabirul Izdani Khan, Kazi Md Anwarul Hakim, Kazi Muhammad Mozammel Haque, Md Zakir Hossain, Nasiruddin Aktar Rashid, Sujadur Rahman, Company Managing Director Md Abu Saleh Iqbal, Company Secretary Numan Ahmad Tapadar, CFO Kanchan Chandra Som, FCMA  ,officers of the company along with the shareholders were connected virtually in this meeting.
The shareholders submitted online comments on the company's audited financial accounts and management report for the year ended June 30, 2022 and expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the company.
Company's chairman Md Mahbub Hossain and managing director Md Abu Saleh Iqbal answered various questions and comments of the esteemed shareholders. After approving the audited financial statements, the meeting approved cash dividend at the rate of 125% for the financial year 2021-22.


« PreviousNext »

