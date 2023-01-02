Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE market capitalisation rose by Tk 4.5 lakh crore in 2022

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

The market capitalisation of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by Tk4.47 lakh crore in the outgoing year 2022, as the 250 treasury bonds started trading in the DSE.
Although the index and the share price of most of the companies fell, the market value of 250 treasury bonds and Islamic Sukuk bonds started trading in the capital market for the first time in the DSE.
DSE data shows DSE started trading in 2022 with a market capitalization of Tk 3.14 lakh crore. Then on October 10, 2022, 250 government securities were listed on DSE. The market cap stood around Tk7.73 lakh crore. The market cap slightly decreased to Tk7.61 lakh crore at the end of the year.
Among the transaction, the trade volume of the block market was Tk14253.19 crore, which is 6.4 percent of the total transaction. This ratio was 3.97 percent of the total transaction in the previous year. The transactions in the block market have increased compared to the previous year (2021).
The investors in the capital market passed another year, along with frustration and uncertainty in the capital market due to the global recession, which erupted from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.
Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat -Ul-Islam told UNB that the regulator is working to improve the market situation through diversified products.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People brace for more austerity in 2023
Rupee falls over 11pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013
PM Modi to inaugurate 3,200-km long BD-India cruise on Jan 13
Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar joins BAEC as Chairman
Stocks decline on the New Year’s Day
BWDB appoints Engr Md Mahbur Rahman as DG
City Bank signs MoU with BFDS
IBBL holds orientation for newly recruited security guards


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft