DSE market capitalisation rose by Tk 4.5 lakh crore in 2022

The market capitalisation of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by Tk4.47 lakh crore in the outgoing year 2022, as the 250 treasury bonds started trading in the DSE.

Although the index and the share price of most of the companies fell, the market value of 250 treasury bonds and Islamic Sukuk bonds started trading in the capital market for the first time in the DSE.

DSE data shows DSE started trading in 2022 with a market capitalization of Tk 3.14 lakh crore. Then on October 10, 2022, 250 government securities were listed on DSE. The market cap stood around Tk7.73 lakh crore. The market cap slightly decreased to Tk7.61 lakh crore at the end of the year.

Among the transaction, the trade volume of the block market was Tk14253.19 crore, which is 6.4 percent of the total transaction. This ratio was 3.97 percent of the total transaction in the previous year. The transactions in the block market have increased compared to the previous year (2021).

The investors in the capital market passed another year, along with frustration and uncertainty in the capital market due to the global recession, which erupted from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat -Ul-Islam told UNB that the regulator is working to improve the market situation through diversified products. -UNB











