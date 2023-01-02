Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Research a must to boost rice output’

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque speaking as the chief guest at an inaugural function of a workshop at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) in Gazipur on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque speaking as the chief guest at an inaugural function of a workshop at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) in Gazipur on Saturday.

GAZIPUR, Jan 1: Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque called for putting further emphasis on research works for boosting rice production as population is increasing day by day side by side with shrinking farmland.
"Land for paddy cultivation is declining due to cultivation of vegetables on farmland. . . . in such a situation, more emphasis should be given on research works to increase rice production," he said.
The minister was addressing the inaugural function of annual research review workshop at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) on Saturday, said a press release.
Noting that demand of rice will increase in the coming days, Dr Razzaque said invented varieties of rice should be expanded rapidly.
Since the present government is working to ensure nutritious food for all as well as use of land for commercial production of various fruits is increasing, he said and asked all scientists and officials to face the challenges of future with a coordinated way.
Calling for conducting an objective study to find out the reason why the price of rice is not falling despite bumper production, the minister said, "In BRRI's research, we found several reasons. Apart from BRRI, BIDS, CPD and other research institutes also should conduct research on this issue".
State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter addressed the function as special guests while Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) Chairman Abdullah Sajjad and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Director General Badal Chandra Biswas spoke as guests of honor.
BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir gave welcome address and presided over the inaugural function.
Dr Shahjahan said Aman season has had a bumper yield this year, so there will be no shortage of rice till next June, instead there will be a surplus of 42 lakh tonnes of rice.
Apart from the rice demand of 17 crore people, non-human consumption of 26 percent has also been taken into consideration during estimating the rice, he added.
Noting that researches are being conducted to know the reasons behind high price of rice, the BRRI DG said, the studies found that rice mill owners and retailers are making extra profits while the rice mill owners are making Taka 8-14 profit in per kg.
Pointing that the production cost of farmers has also increased slightly, Shahjahan said apart from that corporate groups are trying to control the rice market.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People brace for more austerity in 2023
Rupee falls over 11pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013
PM Modi to inaugurate 3,200-km long BD-India cruise on Jan 13
Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar joins BAEC as Chairman
Stocks decline on the New Year’s Day
BWDB appoints Engr Md Mahbur Rahman as DG
City Bank signs MoU with BFDS
IBBL holds orientation for newly recruited security guards


Latest News
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
S Korea takes record Bangladeshi manpower in 2022: Embassy
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft