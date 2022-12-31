Bulk power import from India’s Adani from Mar 17

Bangladesh is set to import bulk power commercially from Indian business tycoon Adani sponsored Jharkhand Power Plant likely from March 17, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Now, the Adani Power Ltd is synchronising 150 MW-200 MW daily which will continue till commercial operation for a reliable power supply.

State Minister Nasrul Hamid along with the senior official of the Power Division will visit India to oversee the progress and complete the final task of this mega project from January 2 to 5.

"Initially they will supply around 800 MW on March 17 or 26 of 2023, we are aiming at starting commercial operation of the bulk import of power on March 17 or March 26 of 2023," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.

According to the Implementation Agreement (IA) signed in 2017, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and Adani Power Ltd had agreed to supply the back feed power for 1,600 MW Adani Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP) on January 5 in 2022 for Unit-1 and May 5 in 2022 for Unit-2.

"Power Grid Company of Bangladesh needs to implement a 246-kilometer transmission lines to evacuate 1,600 MW of electricity from Jharkhand Power Plant," a senior official of the Power Division said.

Now, the PGCB installed interim substation at Baharampur with a capacity 520 MVA at 400/132kv grid line to supply back feed power, according to the official.

Bangladesh side will install a 141-kilometer and the remaining 105- kilometer transmission line would be install by Adani Power Ltd, he said.

"Bangladesh side will be fully ready to evacuate power by February, 2023 before commercial operation of the power supply in March, 2023," PGCB top boss Golam Kibria said.

Responding to a question, he said, "We have offered them to supply back feed power to test the Indian side transmission line in April 2022. But they received it in August, 2022 for unit-1 of the power

supply."

"We are taking necessary preparations to make the power import happen and the interim substation will be replaced in another project after completing the transmission line," Golam Kibria said.

Before going to start commercial operation, Adani Power Ltd would synchronise the gridline and then conduct a reliable test supply of power through this high-voltage line.

As per plan Adani Power to supply the commercial power on December 16 in 2022.

Bangladesh is now importing 950 MW of electricity from India through bilateral cooperation and the private sector.













