

Goodbye Football King Pele

The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Widely regarded as one of football's greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerising moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionised the sport - a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.

He carried Brazil to football's heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

In the conversation about football's greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pele.

Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pele's goal totals anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

The player who would be dubbed "The King" was introduced to the world at 17 at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the youngest player ever at the tournament. He was carried off the field on teammates' shoulders after scoring two

goals in Brazil's 5-2 victory over the host country in the final.

Injury limited him to just two games when Brazil retained the world title in 1962, but Pele was the emblem of his country's World Cup triumph of 1970 in Mexico. He scored in the final and set up Carlos Alberto with a nonchalant pass for the last goal in a 4-1 victory over Italy.

The image of Pele in a bright, yellow Brazil jersey, with the No 10 stamped on the back, remains alive with football fans everywhere. As does his trademark goal celebration -- a leap with a right fist thrust high above his head.

Pele's fame was such that in 1967 factions of a civil war in Nigeria agreed to a brief cease-fire so he could play an exhibition match in the country. He was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1997. When he visited Washington to help popularise the game in North America, it was the US president who stuck out his hand first. -UNB











