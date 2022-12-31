Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Goodbye Football King Pele

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Goodbye Football King Pele

Goodbye Football King Pele

Pele, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.
His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.
Widely regarded as one of football's greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.
His grace, athleticism and mesmerising moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionised the sport - a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.
He carried Brazil to football's heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.
In the conversation about football's greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pele.
Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pele's goal totals anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)
The player who would be dubbed "The King" was introduced to the world at 17 at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the youngest player ever at the tournament. He was carried off the field on teammates' shoulders after scoring two
goals in Brazil's 5-2 victory over the host country in the final.
Injury limited him to just two games when Brazil retained the world title in 1962, but Pele was the emblem of his country's World Cup triumph of 1970 in Mexico. He scored in the final and set up Carlos Alberto with a nonchalant pass for the last goal in a 4-1 victory over Italy.
The image of Pele in a bright, yellow Brazil jersey, with the No 10 stamped on the back, remains alive with football fans everywhere. As does his trademark goal celebration -- a leap with a right fist thrust high above his head.
Pele's fame was such that in 1967 factions of a civil war in Nigeria agreed to a brief cease-fire so he could play an exhibition match in the country. He was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1997. When he visited Washington to help popularise the game in North America, it was the US president who stuck out his hand first.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police disperse Jamaat-Shibir processions in Malibagh, Paltan
Volatile market upsets customers
BNP announces countrywide sit-in protest on Jan 11
Quader ridicules statement for  Fakhrul’s release
AL, fronts keep watch on BNP in city
PM mourns death of Modi's  mother
Moni Singh's 32nd death anniv today
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft