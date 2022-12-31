1.10 lakh institutions to get broadband connections by one-year: Dipu

RAJSHAHI, Dec 30: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said 1.10 lakh rural institutions will be brought under broadband connections through optical fiber cables within the next one year.

Of those, 70,000 educational institutions will be given internet connections. At present, 12 crore people in the country remain under broadband internet connections.

Dipu Moni made the observations while virtually addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day '4th International Conference on Electrical, Computer and Telecommunication and Engineering- 2022' here on Friday as the chief guest.

Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Faculty at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) organized the conference at its auditorium.

This conference provides an ample opportunity to academicians, engineers, professionals, researchers, specialists and students from home and abroad for sharing to curve the engineering challenges leading to sustainable development.

Member of University Grants Commission Prof Sazzad Hossain and Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh also virtually addressed the conference with ECE Faculty Dean Prof Nazrul Islam Mondal in the chair. Education Minister Dipu Moni said engineering and technology play pivotal role in the development of Bangladesh.

Widespread research and innovative practices are propelling the country to a new plateau of development.

She also said the international conference will focus on the rapid stride and technological advancements in electrical, computer and telecommunication engineering.

Around 465 researchers, teachers, engineers and technologists are taking part in the two-day conference where 69 technical papers and six keynote papers are being presented. -BSS











