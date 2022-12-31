BNP alliance sheds skin like snakes: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the BNP alliance sheds its skin within an interval of a few days like as snake.

"Sometimes, BNP alliance has 20 parties and sometimes it has 12 parties. Now they are saying that the alliance has 33 parties," he told a sit-in programme of AL in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

He said there is suspicion that 30 parties out of 33 might not be found if anyone searches. Because, the rest of the parties have only signboards, he added.

The AL joint general secretary said if BNP leaders and workers resort to anarchy, they will be resisted.

"The people have been terrified at the BNP's mass procession. Dhaka dwellers get panicked at their programme," he said.

He said as the ruling party, they have the responsibility to stay beside the people. "We remain in the field as none can destroy the country's peace and order. If anyone tries to create disorder, we along with the people will resist them," he said.

The minister said the entire world, including the United Nations, World Bank, and the United States is lauding Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He expressed his optimism that AL will again come to power by achieving a landslide victory again in the next parliamentary election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina who is the symbol of hope, aspiration and trust to the people. -BSS











