Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP alliance sheds skin like snakes: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the BNP alliance sheds its skin within an interval of a few days like as snake.
"Sometimes, BNP alliance has 20 parties and sometimes it has 12 parties. Now they are saying that the alliance has 33 parties," he told a sit-in programme of AL in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.
He said there is suspicion that 30 parties out of 33 might not be found if anyone searches. Because, the rest of the parties have only signboards, he added.
The AL joint general secretary said if BNP leaders and workers resort to anarchy, they will be resisted.
"The people have been terrified at the BNP's mass procession. Dhaka dwellers get panicked at their programme," he said.
He said as the ruling party, they have the responsibility to stay beside the people. "We remain in the field as none can destroy the country's peace and order. If anyone tries to create disorder, we along with the people will resist them," he said.
The minister said the entire world, including the United Nations, World Bank, and the United States is lauding Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He expressed his optimism that AL will again come to power by achieving a landslide victory again in the next parliamentary election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina who is the symbol of hope, aspiration and trust to the people.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMU formulates special roadmap to cut session jam
Dhaka again tops list of cities with most polluted air
Faridpur woman earning Tk 1 lakh per month from vermicompost
BD reports zero C-19 death, 13 positive cases
Literary fair-2022 begins in Netrakona
4 northern districts shiver as mild cold wave rolls in
The left Ganatantrik Jote forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
RMP seeks journo support for building crime-free society


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft