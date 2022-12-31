Video
RAB arrests 25 ‘muggers’ from Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Friday said they arrested 25 members, including the mastermind, of an "organised mugging gang" during separate raids at different areas of the capital on Thursday night.
Several teams of RAB-3 conducted drives at different spots in the capital's Motijheel, Shahbagh, Sabujbagh, Mugda, Wari, Khilgaon and Shahjahanpur and arrested the muggers.
Sharp weapons, cash, and mobile phones were seized from the arrestees during the drives, RAB said.
"During interrogation, the arrestees said they lurk in the alleys of the capital. They mug pedestrians, rickshaw and auto-rickshaw passengers, brandishing arms and sharp weapons," Bina Rani Das, operations officer of Rab-3, said.
Legal action was taken against the arrestees, she added.
The muggers are active in and around Khilgaon, Malibagh Rail Gate, Dainik Bangla intersection, Pir Jangi Mazar crossing, Kamalapur Battala, Motijheel Calvert Road, Nasirertek of Hatirjheel, Shahbagh, Gulbagh, Rajuk crossing, UBL crossing, Paltan intersection, Golap Shah Mazar crossing, High Court crossing, Abdul Gani Road, Maniknagar Stadium, Nandipara Bridge, and Basabo crossing from evening till dawn.
RAB-3 arrested more than 200 hundred muggers in 58 drives conducted against them in the last six months, Bina said.      -UNB


