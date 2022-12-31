Abdul Aziz gets success in farming China orange



Abdul Aziz Pramanik in his orange orchard. photo: observer

People are coming from far areas to see his orange orchard. Earlier, he would cultivate ginger on the same land.

He was firstly inspired by his son, a software engineer who is now in Poland. This attempt to farm orange in plain lands was treated as the act of insanity by other locals. But later on, his orange cultivation got success.

With a view to spreading across his orange farming Abdul Aziz Pramanik has widened his orchard to about 2 bigha land. His orange orchard has bloomed fully, having clusters of ripe or half-ripe oranges along every leaves. Laden with orange fruits plants are nosing down also. The sale of his oranges take place in the orchard.

In the next year, the yielding will increase more with the growth of the plants, said Deputy Director (DD) of Horticulture Centre Abdur Rahim.

So far Abdul Aziz has sold about five maunds of orange at the rate of Tk 180 per kilogram (kg) while his profits stood at Tk 30,000, the DD added.

After the full sale of the remaining oranges, his total profit will stand at 50,000. He invested a capital of Tk 3 lakh in his orange farm.

Yield and taste go up with aging of plants, the horticulture official maintained.

Aziz expects to get 150-200 kg orange from per tree since the next year. Now per tree is giving 30-40 pieces. He said, he thinks he can earn Tk 3 lakhs by selling oranges. He is also co-cropping ginger, garlic, onion, and chilli.

Abdyul Aziz Pramanik learned orange farming system on YouTube. He spent Tk 2,000 in planting an orange sapling.

Two years back, he collected orange saplings from zero point of Chuadanga of India-Bangladesh border.

DD Abdur Rahim said, "Many think oranges grow only in hilly area, not in plain lands. But there is one species of orange which grows in plain land. If soil is good and rightly reared, orange will yield well on our soil. Orange farming is making gradual spreading in Bogura."

Already orange has covered two hectares in the district, with China species mostly.

Aziz is growing poison-free orange by using organic fertiliser.

