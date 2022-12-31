Road mishaps claim four lives in four districts

Four people including an elderly woman and a minor boy have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Chattogram, Barguna, Narsingdi and Madaripur, in four days.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man was killed after a covered van hit his motorcycle in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Boro Kumira PHP Gate area at around 10:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Hossain Bin Arif, 25, son of late Ziabul Hossain, a resident of Kumira area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sitakunda Police Station (PS) Tofayel Ahmed said a covered van hit a motorcycle carrying Hossain Bin Arif in Boro Kumira PHP Gate area at night, leaving him to fall onto the road.

Locals rescued injured Arif, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: An elderly woman was killed as a three-wheeler ran over her in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Khadiza Begum, 65, a resident of Baichotki Ferryghat area under Kakchira Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a three-wheeler ran over the woman in the upazila when she was going to Ferry Ghat area in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

The body was, however, sent to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Patharghata PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A minor boy was killed after being hit by an easy-bike in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sohan Mia, 9, son of Sabuj Mia, a resident of Majherchar Village under Chanpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an easy-bike hit the nine-year-old child while he was playing on a roadside area in the village, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipura PS Murad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Lal Mia Talukdar, 67, a resident of the upazila.

According to Shibchar Highway PS and local sources, an unidentified vehicle hit Lal Mia at Mollar Bazar on the expressway under Madbarerchar Union of the upazila at around 9pm while he was returning home after attending a waaz mahfil, which left the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Shibchar Highway PS SI Md Abdullahel Baki confirmed the incident.













